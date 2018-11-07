Salvation Army in desperate need of Red Kettle bell ringers in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It's an iconic part of the holiday season - bell ringers standing by Salvation Army Red Kettles across the region. But this year, the Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command says they are desperately searching for bell ringers.

The Red Kettle season officially kicks off on Friday. The Salvation Army says there are more than 100 paid positions and 150 volunteer positions still vacant ahead of the kick-off.

100% of money donated at a Red Kettle stays in Hampton Roads, benefiting programs like the food pantry, Hope Center emergency shelter for men, H.O.P.E. Village providing transitional housing for women and single mothers, as well as school and holiday assistance.

If you are interested in being a paid bell ringer, you can visit 5525 Raby Road in Norfolk or call 757-543-8100.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call 757-543-8100 extension 64122.

News 3 is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.