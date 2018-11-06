Portsmouth Police investigate second deadly shooting in 24 hours

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a deadly shooting on Dunkirk St. just hours after another deadly shooting in the city that happened around 2:30 a.m.this morning.

Police say the shooting in the 6200 block of Dunkirk St. happened around 12 p.m. Police added that the man was shot in the upper body and the medics pronounced him dead on scene.

Police did not release any further information.

A shooting that left one man seriously injured in Portsmouth on Monday happened less than a mile away from where this deadly shooting occurred.

