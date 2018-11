RALEIGH, N.C. – Currituck County High’s volleyball team will be returning to Barco, North Carolina as champions.

The Lady Knights defeated West Davidson in straight sets (25-13, 25-9, 25-21) in the 2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of NC State University.

Currituck sweeps West Davidson en route to its first 2A NCHSAA volleyball state championship. #NENCsports — David Gough (@DGough94) November 3, 2018

On Thursday, the Lady Knights swept Wheatmore in straight sets in the regional final to advance to the title game.