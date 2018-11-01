Currituck County H.S. volleyball team to play for 2A state title

BARCO, NC – The Currituck County Lady Knights are one victory shy of a state volleyball championship.

Thursday, C.C.H.S. (25-and-8) defeated Wheatmore in straight sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-19) to advance to Saturday’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 2A state championship match. The Lady Knights will face West Davidson (26-and-6) in the title match after the Dragons defeated West Iredell in four sets in Thursday’s West regional final.

Currituck County will take on West Davidson at 5:00 p.m. The 2A title match will take place at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of NC State University.

Last season, the Lady Knights lost to Carrboro in the East regional final.