Police: Man dressed in women’s clothing robs bank in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Investigators responded to the scene of a bank robbery on Carrollton Boulevard in Isle of Wight County Friday.

The bank robbery occurred at the Old Point National Bank, according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office.

A black male believed to be dressed in a women’s wig, large sunglasses, leggings and carrying a purse approached the bank teller and presented a noted demanding cash. The robber then fled on foot towards Smiths Neck Road and the NEST 17 apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line via 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story.

