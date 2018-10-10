Police: Man dressed in woman’s clothing robs Chesapeake bank

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a Thursday afternoon robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank.

At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a robbery that just occurred. Once on-scene, officers learned that a black male dressed in woman’s clothing entered and approached the teller demanding money.

He received an unknown amount of money, then ran in an unknown direction.

The robbery is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.