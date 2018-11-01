Undetermined death of woman found in Norfolk hotel room ruled as homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk has ruled the undetermined death of a woman found inside a hotel room in July as a homicide.

On July 15 around 12:30 p.m., police responded to the Ramada Inn in the 500 block of North Military Highway for a report of an unresponsive woman inside a hotel room. 48-year-old Cassandra T. Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saunders’ cause of death was initially listed as undetermined until the Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the victim and ruled her death as a homicide. Detectives have not released the manner of death or other details surrounding this case.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips mobile app.

