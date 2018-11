PORTSMOUTH, Va. – According to Police, two men have been shot in Portsmouth around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Buchanan Avenue and Merrimac Drive where they found two adult males with serious gunshot injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Last week, a man was seriously injured in a shooting that occurred right up the street from this location.

If you have any information about this crime take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.