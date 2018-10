PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Portsmouth around 12:30 a.m.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting was in the 2200 block of South Street. Police added that the man was shot in the lower body.

The man was transported to a hospital for his serious injuries.

No further information has been provided by police.

