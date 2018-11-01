Neighbors react to meth lab discovery inside Hertford County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERTFORD Co., N.C. - Three people accused of manufacturing methamphetamine in their home in the 800 block of Hwy 461 in the town of Union are expected in court on Friday.

Of the drug making materials confiscated from the home, court documents show investigators found needles, pipes and chemicals like sulfuric acid and ammonium nitrate.

Additionally, documents state the defendants, Tyler Hoggard, Jesse Sykes and Rachael Bisbing [Odell], "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did posses and immediate precursor chemical, lithium, petroleum based organic solvent, sodium hydroxide [and] psuedophedrine, with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, a controlled substance."

The people inside were "making, keeping and selling methamphetamine from the home," according to court papers.

Neighbors told News 3's Erin Miller the people were renting the property and had only lived there for about a month.

Authorities reported that a citizen called in a tip for possible heroin activity at the home.

When they knocked on the door and someone opened it, the Drug Task Force saw someone packaging a white, powdery substance. Five people who were inside the home then took off.

Hoggard, Sykes and Bisbing are now in custody, but officers are still looking for one more suspect, Jason Dumloa.

Bisbing has pleaded guilty to having meth-making materials in the past.

The Hertford County Sheriff's Office, the Down East Drug Task Force, Ahoskie Police and State Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene for the investigation.