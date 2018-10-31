University of Maryland fires head football coach D.J. Durkin a day after reinstating him

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – After months of turmoil and public unrest, the University of Maryland has fired head football coach DJ Durkin.

And in a stunning twist, the University Maryland has parted ways with DJ Durkin… more coming soon… — Rick Maese (@RickMaese) October 31, 2018

Durkin and the entire university came under scrutiny after the death of Jordan McNair, a football player, from a heatstroke during a practice in June. Durkin, along with athletic administrative members were placed on administrative leave while an investigation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, Maryland’s Board of Regents had reinstated Durkin to coach the team. During his first meeting with the team, some players had walked out. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will resume his duties as interim head coach.

Bruh you know I’m right here with you. Accountability is something people apparently struggle too much with and yet it doesn’t hurt them, but it comes right to us and led to the position we’re in today https://t.co/HoYkAWljJ5 — Tre Watson (@MDQue_33) October 31, 2018

Read my message to campus for updates on our football program https://t.co/z0WI3OPfjo — Wallace D. Loh (@presidentloh) October 31, 2018