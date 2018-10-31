University of Maryland fires head football coach D.J. Durkin a day after reinstating him

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – After months of turmoil and public unrest, the University of Maryland has fired head football coach DJ Durkin.

DJ Durkin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Durkin and the entire university came under scrutiny after the death of Jordan McNair, a football player, from a heatstroke during a practice in June. Durkin, along with athletic administrative members were placed on administrative leave while an investigation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, Maryland’s Board of Regents had reinstated Durkin to coach the team. During his first meeting with the team, some players had walked out. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will resume his duties as interim head coach.