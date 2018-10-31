Are you ‘Election Ready?’ Information to prepare you for Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, and the Norfolk Registrar wants to make sure Virginia citizens are “election ready” ahead of the polls.

The polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. To find your polling place and precinct district information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website here.

Taxi services in Norfolk, Newport News, Virginia Beach and Hampton are offering free rides to the polls for senior citizens.

The registrar reminds citizens that this is a federal election based on congressional districts. This information will be indicated when you search your information online. For example, Norfolk has two congressional districts.

You need to view which congressional district you are in to see what candidates will be on your ballot. Voters may be looking for candidates they have seen on television or based on signs that have been displayed, but those candidates may not be running in that congressional district.

There are two proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. To review them, click here.

Don’t forget to bring valid photo identification with you to the polls on Election Day.