Taxi services offering seniors free rides to the polls on Election Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Coastal Ride, Yellow Cab, Black and White Cabs and Norfolk Checker are offering senior citizens free rides to the polls on Election Day, November 6.

Free rides are being offered across Hampton Roads, including Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake and Hampton. The offer is open to any registered voter over the age of 60 who doesn’t have their own transportation to the polls.

On the Southside, those interested should call Senior Services of Southeast Virginia at (757) 963-9218 by noon November 5.

On the Peninsula, call The Peninsula Agency on Aging at (757) 873-0541 by November 5.

The agencies will ask for a telephone number, pick-up address, voting location and requested pick-up time. Depending on demand, pick-up times may be shuffled, and riders may need to share a cab.

Taxis will wait while voters cast their ballot, and riders will be asked to sign a voucher, but not pay.