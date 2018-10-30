Man charged with arson in connection with Virginia Beach house fire that displaced family of six

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Investigators with the Virginia Beach Fire Department have charged a man with arson in connection to an early Tuesday morning house fire that displaced a family of six.

Authorities say 37-year-old Shannon Cason turned himself in around 6:30 a.m. He claimed to have been the one who started the fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a multi-family living facility in the 1900 block of Mill Creek Drive shortly after midnight. The fire caused extensive damage to the home, and huge flames burned a large hole through the roof.

No one was injured in the fire, which was believed to have been intentionally set.

Casion is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Download the News 3 app for updates.