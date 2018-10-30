Man charged with arson in connection with Virginia Beach house fire that displaced family of six

Photo Gallery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Investigators with the Virginia Beach Fire Department have charged a man with arson in connection to an early Tuesday morning house fire that displaced a family of six.
Authorities say 37-year-old Shannon Cason turned himself in around 6:30 a.m. He claimed to have been the one who started the fire.
Firefighters responded to the fire at a multi-family living facility in the 1900 block of Mill Creek Drive shortly after midnight. The fire caused extensive damage to the home, and huge flames burned a large hole through the roof.
No one was injured in the fire, which was believed to have been intentionally set.
Casion is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.