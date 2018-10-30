Family of six displaced in Virginia Beach town house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family of six were not able to sleep in their home Tuesday morning after a fire displaced them.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire happened in the 1900 block of Mill Creek Drive located in the Salem Lakes section of the city.

Fire crews reportedly arrived to find a heavy fire coming from the roof and were able to take control of the fire within 30 minutes.

A family of 6 were not home at the time of the fire. No civilians or firefighters injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

