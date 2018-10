NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion University community will be holding a moment of solidarity to remember those lost in the Pittsburgh shooting.

Old Dominion University will come together to stand united against anti-Semitism, hate and intolerance on Kaufman Mall outside of Webb Center at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The ODU Police Department stated they will be taking every effort to ensure that this event is a safe event for those that wish to attend.