× Local Jewish community reacts to deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Hampton Roads Jewish community is distraught over this weekend’s deadly shooting inside a Pittsburgh Synagogue.

The Cantor at Ohef Sholom Temple in Norfolk told us they are “devastated” by the killings inside the Tree of Life synagogue.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, it’s the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

A gunman killed 11 worshippers.

The shooter made anti-Jewish comments during the incident, a law enforcement official told CNN.

It took place on the same day as Saturday Shabbat services.

At the time of the shooting, three different congregations were holding services at the Tree of Life facility.

Just days before the shooting, staff at Ohef Sholom Temple told News 3 they held an active shooter drill.

Staff said because of violence such as the one on Saturday they have security at all of their services and events.

In the wake of this weekend’s shooting, Ohef Sholom is holding a service of healing.

They said “this will be a time to pray, to process, to be together, to ask questions, and to discuss the ways we can contribute to the peace that we so fervently seek in this world”.

The service begins at 6 p.m.