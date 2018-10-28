These are the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Eleven lives abruptly ended on Saturday when a gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s historic Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
On Sunday, Karl Williams, Allegheny County’s chief medical examiner, released the victims’ identities in a news conference.
Among those killed were a pair of brothers and a married couple. The oldest was 97 years old, and the youngest 54.
“To the victims’ families, to the victims’ friends, we’re here as a community of one for you,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “We will be here to help you through this horrific episode. We’ll get through this darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history by working together.”
Here are the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting:
Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland neighborhood, Pittsburgh
Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township, Pennsylvania
Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Pittsburgh
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough, Pennsylvania
Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, 59 and 54, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Bernice and Sylvan Simon, 84 and 86, a married couple from Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania
Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Irving Younger, 69, of Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood