These are the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Eleven lives abruptly ended on Saturday when a gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s historic Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

On Sunday, Karl Williams, Allegheny County’s chief medical examiner, released the victims’ identities in a news conference.

Among those killed were a pair of brothers and a married couple. The oldest was 97 years old, and the youngest 54.

“To the victims’ families, to the victims’ friends, we’re here as a community of one for you,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “We will be here to help you through this horrific episode. We’ll get through this darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history by working together.”

Here are the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting:

Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland neighborhood, Pittsburgh

Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township, Pennsylvania

Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Pittsburgh

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough, Pennsylvania

Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, 59 and 54, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh

Bernice and Sylvan Simon, 84 and 86, a married couple from Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania

Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh

Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh

Irving Younger, 69, of Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood