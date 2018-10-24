Mathews County woman pleads guilty to multiple charges in son’s death

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – Miranda Gilbert pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to three of five counts against her related to the death of her 1-year-old son.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to Murder: non-capital felony, Abuse Child: serious injury, Abuse Child: disregard for life. The other two charges, and child abuse charge and a First Degree Murder charge were both nolle prossed.

Gilbert was arrested in February after her son was found unresponsive in a hot bath.

She said the child had been left alone in the bath tub and when she returned the hot water was running and the child was face down in the tub, officials said.

The child was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Court documents show water in the tub was so hot it burned the child’s body and face.

