Case moving forward against Mathews Co. mother after child found unresponsive in hot bath

MATHEWS CO., Va. – Murder and child neglect charges against a Mathews County mother were certified to a grand jury Tuesday morning.

A judge made the decision during Miranda Gilbert’s preliminary hearing.

Gilbert was arrested in February after her son was found unresponsive in a hot bath.

She said the child had been left alone in the bath tub and when she returned the hot water was running and the child was face down in the tub, officials said.

The child was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Court documents reveal water in the tub was so hot it burned the child’s body and face.

In court Tuesday, an investigators as well as the county sheriff took the stand.

They talked about the living conditions in the home like the amount of mice, cockroaches, and feces throughout.

The sheriff called them “unsanitary conditions”.

The prosecution said Gilbert’s trial likely won’t start for another five or six months.