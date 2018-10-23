Police need your help identifying suspect in Newport News bank robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are looking for a man who robbed BayPort Credit Union located at 8000 Marshall Avenue in Newport News.

Around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, an unknown white male, described as wearing a black cap, plaid red, blue, and black shirt over a grey hoodie, with facial hair, and sunglasses entered the BayPort Credit Union.

The suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding her to give him money. The suspect provided two grocery bags for the teller to put the money into.

After the teller complied, the man left on food and headed towards 81st Street.

There were no weapons used.

It is believed the BayPort Credit Union robbery is connected to the Newport News Wells Fargo bank robbery.

If you know anything about these robberies or you recognize this man call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.