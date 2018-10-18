Man with orange lens sunglasses robs Newport News bank, police search for suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police got a call from the Wells Fargo located in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard about a robbery.

Officers were told a white male wearing a hat and sunglasses (with orange lens) walked into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

No weapon was reported and the teller described the male as 60-years-old with a grey beard and wearing a tan jacket and jeans.

After receiving money, the man ran from the bank.

Police said there were no reported injuries and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.