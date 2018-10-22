× Shaun Brown goes on trial again

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Shaun Brown will go on trial again on Monday on fraud charges.

The community activist and congressional candidate faced trial during the summer, but it ended in a mistrial. A single juror spared her from being found guilty.

The retrial will be held outside of the second congressional district in Newport News. Brown was an Independent candidate for Congress in the district, but amid allegations of fraud a judge ordered her to be removed from the ballot.

Brown faces four federal charges and is accused of ripping off a program meant to feed needy children. She continues to maintain she’s innocent.

Last week, Brown filed a lawsuit against the Department of Elections, the State Board of Elections, the Democratic Party of Virginia, Scott Taylor, and political groups related to the election.

Brown is seeking $50,000. “[Brown] alleges the Defendants’ [sic] knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully interfered with her right of free speech, due process and equal protection, and seeks injunctive and declaratory relief and such other further relief as the Court shall deem necessary and proper,” the lawsuit states.