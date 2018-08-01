× Jury expected to begin deliberations in local congressional candidate’s trial

NORFOLK, Va. – Jurors are expected to begin deliberations in the trial of congressional candidate Shaun Brown on Wednesday.

The jury will get the case following attorneys’ closing arguments and jury instructions.

Brown faces four federal charges and is accused of ripping off a program meant to feed needy children. Brown continues to maintain she’s innocent.

On Tuesday, Brown took the stand for a second day of questioning from prosecutors. She continued to maintain her innocence and accused several of the people who testified against her of lying. “When people are under pressure, people might say or do anything,” she said of the government’s witnesses. In one case, a person working for Brown reported feeding more than 4,000 children in one day, prosecutors said. Brown said he was upset she didn’t go into business with him.

Brown says state officials, who oversaw the federally-funded program, were aware of how she operated and says in reality she reported fewer meals than she actually served.

Brown is running as an independent candidate in the second congressional district in November’s election. She has alleged the case against her is politically and racially motivated.