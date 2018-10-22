Car loads of donations collected for Hampton family displaced by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton couple is taking action and paying it forward after six people in their community lost everything.

News 3 first told you about the two mobile homes on Friday.

According to the Hampton Fire Department, a fire inside a mobile home on Old Aberdeen Road began around 12:45 a.m. It quickly spread to the mobile home next door and damaged a two-story home behind it.

After resident, Brian Imes saw how much the family and neighbor lost, he took to social media asking the community to donate whatever they could.

Hours after posting on Facebook, people across Hampton Roads were dropping of bags filled with clothes on his front step. Imes and his husband loaded them up in their jeep and brought them to a neighbor who was storing the supplies for the family.

"When I say I loaded the Jeep up, I could not [fill it up anymore. There was no room]. I couldn't put a piece of cardboard in with my headliner that's how cram-packed it was," Imes said.

They collected blankets, kitchen supplies, clothes and more. The family is currently in a temporary home, but donations are still being accepted.

To help the family, call 757-528-0887. Donations can be dropped off at 108 Old Aberdeen Road Lot 119.

You can also reach out to Brian Imes on Facebook.