Two homes destroyed, one damaged in Hampton fire

HAMPTON, Va. – An early-morning fire left six people without homes.

According to the Hampton Fire Department, a fire inside a mobile home on Old Aberdeen Road began around 12:45 a.m. It quickly spread to the mobile home next door and damaged a two-story home behind it.

The family who lives in the home where the fire began says they were fast asleep when it started. The five people inside quickly escaped, taking only the clothes on their back.

The person who lives in the neighboring mobile home also made it out without injuries. All six people are now homeless.

No one currently lives in the two-story home that was also damaged.

While everyone who survived the fire is grateful, they are still devastated by the damage. Everything they owned, including items needed for a three-month-old child, is gone.

The family is currently staying with a neighbor. She is collecting donations.

To help the family, call 757-528-0887. Donations can be dropped off at 108 Old Aberdeen Road Lot 119.

Fire investigators returned to the scene the morning, but they have not yet released a cause for the fire.