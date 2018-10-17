Yorktown man stabbed and killed over minor car collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - A Yorktown man was stabbed to death after he hit two cars while pulling up to his home early Saturday morning. Now a man is behind bars facing second-degree murder charges.

At Colonial Trailer Court on George Washington Memorial Highway, orange flowers rest on a black shirt on the ground. A neighbor told News 3 she tried to perform CPR on 49-year-old George Mullins before police arrived.

The York-Poquoson's Sheriff's Office has arrested 53-year-old Michael Bush, who is charged with second-degree murder. Bush is currently in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

According to a criminal complaint attached to Bush's arrest warrant, Mullins was pulling up to his mobile home when he hit two vehicles. Bush came outside, saw the damage and got upset since one of the cars belonged to his son. The two men started fighting.

The court documents said during the fight, Mullins bit Bush's face. That's when Bush went into his home, got a knife and went outside again. The two men continued fighting. Bush admitted to investigators Mullins was on top of him during the fight and at that point, he stabbed Mullins three times. The documents said Mullins was stabbed in the chest and stomach.

The criminal complaint goes on to say after further investigation, Bush went into his home with the knife and wiped it off.

The Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was involved since beer bottles were in plain view in Mullins' car. This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).