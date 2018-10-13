York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigating after person stabbed multiple times

YORK Co., Va. – A suspect is in custody after a person was stabbed multiple times early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the Colonial Trailer Court in the 6300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway at approximately 3:17 a.m. after a call for a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, who had been stabbed multiple times, lying in the street.

Deputies immediately started CPR until medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.

This is still an active investigation. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999.