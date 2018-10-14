Beautiful weather welcomes local nonprofit’s 56th Annual Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Even Tropical Storm Michael couldn't rain on these artists' parade.

Painters, sculptors, photographers and more artistically-minded people from all across the state came to Hampton Roads for the 56th Annual Art Show, which returned to Ocean View Park from October 13-14.

The show was hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Art Association (CBAA), a local nonprofit organization founded in 1961. It is the only artist-run and managed art show in the area.

In years past, the fall show was often postponed due to approaching hurricanes and severe weather. Last year the show was a "washout," organizers said. This year the show was welcomed to beautiful weather, even after Michael caused widespread damage throughout Hampton Roads.

"I really like drawing portraits because it's really hard to get different proportions of the faces and everything," said artist and owner of Gwen's Art Prints, Freya Pischke, who won the Members' Choice Award. "It's just really something cool to do and to create something out of nothing."

In addition to individual artist tents set up at the park, more than 40 middle and high school students also showed off their artistic talents.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to the CBAA's John B. Tenney Memorial Scholarship Fund, which helps talented graduating senior further their education in the art field.

Below you can find more information about local artists who were highlighted during the art show:

