Virginia U-Haul facilities offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents affected by Michael

HENRICO, Va. – Are you a Virginia resident who has been affected by Tropical Storm Michael? U-Haul wants to help.
Three U-Haul companies across Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage for customers after the widespread flooding and power outages the storm brought to the state.
Anyone who has been affected by the storm will be able to take advantage of the disaster relief assistance that is being offered at 25 facilities across 17 cities in Virginia.
“Virginia is facing a long road to recovery as remnants of Michael continue to impact the state,” said Clinton O’Neill, U-Haul Company of Richmond president. “A half-million Virginians are without power, and many more are coming home to downed trees and damaged properties. As a caring member of these communities, we want to provide a place where our neighbors can store their belongings for free for 30 days.”
The following Virginia locations will be offering the complimentary self-storage:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly
3995 Westfax Drive
Chantilly, Va. 20151
(703) 222-6198
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark
804 W. Roslyn Road
Colonial Heights, Va. 23834
(804) 520-4840
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River
2400 Riverside Drive
Danville, Va. 24540
(434) 799-1730
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg
2411 Plank Road
Fredericksburg, Va. 22401
(540) 368-2041
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17
1101 International Parkway
Fredericksburg, Va. 22406
(540) 907-4303
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End
3133 E. Parham Road
Henrico, Va. 23228
(804) 616-3629
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon
14040 Park Center Road
Herndon, Va. 20171
(571) 748-4293
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg
1760 Park Ave.
Lynchburg, Va. 24501
(434) 528-3115
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake
7401 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, Va. 24502
(434) 333-7603
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas
10480 Dumfries Road
Manassas, Va. 20110
(703) 369-4619
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park
8537 Centreville Road
Manassas Park, Va. 20111
(703) 369-6080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville
8083 Elm Drive
Mechanicsville, Va. 23111
(804) 559-2061
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road
2540 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, Va. 23805
(804) 861-9789
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park
4725 Jefferson Park Road
Prince George, Va. 23875
(804) 458-7636
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.
5400 Oaklawn Blvd.
Prince George, Va. 23875
(804) 458-7553
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.
351 E. Belt Blvd.
Richmond, Va. 23224
(804) 231-0743
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham
6101 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, Va. 23225
(804) 231-0332
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont
5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, Va. 23234
(804) 275-9488
U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU
900 N. Lombardy
Richmond, Va. 23220
(804) 358-4978
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport
2902 Hershberger Road
Roanoke, Va. 24017
(540) 563-1644
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Melrose
4426 Melrose Ave.
Roanoke, Va. 24017
(540) 366-2415
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike
3434 Salem Turpike
Roanoke, Va. 24017
(540) 344-3709
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield
5285 Port Royal Road
Springfield, Va. 22151
(703) 962-1241
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling
45715 Old Ox Road
Sterling, Va. 20166
(703) 437-3404
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills
14523 Telegraph Road
Woodbridge, Va. 22192
(703) 490-1444
Self-storage facilities in North and South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana are also offering the program. Click here to find participating facilities in these areas.
