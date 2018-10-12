Virginia U-Haul facilities offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents affected by Michael

HENRICO, Va. – Are you a Virginia resident who has been affected by Tropical Storm Michael? U-Haul wants to help.

Three U-Haul companies across Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage for customers after the widespread flooding and power outages the storm brought to the state.

Anyone who has been affected by the storm will be able to take advantage of the disaster relief assistance that is being offered at 25 facilities across 17 cities in Virginia.

“Virginia is facing a long road to recovery as remnants of Michael continue to impact the state,” said Clinton O’Neill, U-Haul Company of Richmond president. “A half-million Virginians are without power, and many more are coming home to downed trees and damaged properties. As a caring member of these communities, we want to provide a place where our neighbors can store their belongings for free for 30 days.”

The following Virginia locations will be offering the complimentary self-storage:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly

3995 Westfax Drive

Chantilly, Va. 20151

(703) 222-6198

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark

804 W. Roslyn Road

Colonial Heights, Va. 23834

(804) 520-4840

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River

2400 Riverside Drive

Danville, Va. 24540

(434) 799-1730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg

2411 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, Va. 22401

(540) 368-2041

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17

1101 International Parkway

Fredericksburg, Va. 22406

(540) 907-4303

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End

3133 E. Parham Road

Henrico, Va. 23228

(804) 616-3629

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon

14040 Park Center Road

Herndon, Va. 20171

(571) 748-4293

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg

1760 Park Ave.

Lynchburg, Va. 24501

(434) 528-3115

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake

7401 Timberlake Road

Lynchburg, Va. 24502

(434) 333-7603

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas

10480 Dumfries Road

Manassas, Va. 20110

(703) 369-4619

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park

8537 Centreville Road

Manassas Park, Va. 20111

(703) 369-6080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville

8083 Elm Drive

Mechanicsville, Va. 23111

(804) 559-2061

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road

2540 S. Crater Road

Petersburg, Va. 23805

(804) 861-9789

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park

4725 Jefferson Park Road

Prince George, Va. 23875

(804) 458-7636

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.

5400 Oaklawn Blvd.

Prince George, Va. 23875

(804) 458-7553

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.

351 E. Belt Blvd.

Richmond, Va. 23224

(804) 231-0743

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham

6101 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, Va. 23225

(804) 231-0332

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont

5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Richmond, Va. 23234

(804) 275-9488

U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU

900 N. Lombardy

Richmond, Va. 23220

(804) 358-4978

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport

2902 Hershberger Road

Roanoke, Va. 24017

(540) 563-1644

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Melrose

4426 Melrose Ave.

Roanoke, Va. 24017

(540) 366-2415

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike

3434 Salem Turpike

Roanoke, Va. 24017

(540) 344-3709

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield

5285 Port Royal Road

Springfield, Va. 22151

(703) 962-1241

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling

45715 Old Ox Road

Sterling, Va. 20166

(703) 437-3404

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills

14523 Telegraph Road

Woodbridge, Va. 22192

(703) 490-1444

