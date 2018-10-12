Kill Devil Hills State of Emergency: Floating propane tanks, influx of snakes

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC – A State of Emergency was declared Friday morning for the Town of Kill Devil Hills due to the impact of Tropical Storm Michael. Impacts are the worst on the soundside portions of the Town.

Town officials urge residents to stay inside.

Signal lights are not operational along US 158 and NC 12 due to power outages.

Officials say there is debris along roadways, propane tanks floating in storm water, and snakes that have come up with the sound.

Emergency response staff will begin clearing debris and recording damage when the sun comes up.

