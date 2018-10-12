Home sliced in half as tree crashes through Virginia Beach mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A massive tree came down overnight, cutting through a mobile home in Colony Mobile Home Park near the Oceanfront during Tropical Storm Michael.

The owners, Dave and Nightstar Stough, were home and in bed when the wind started picking up, sending a massive tree through their roof.

Fortunately the family was not harmed and they were able to rescue their dogs and rabbits. They have two cats who they think are OK as well, as they are both outdoor cats.

Dave told his wife Nightstar, "Well, we don't have a kitchen anymore," when he first saw the tree coming through the roof. The two made it outside as neighbors ran to their aid. They remain shaken up, but grateful for their lives.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account for the family, who does not have insurance on this property. The community is working to clear debris and move branches that lay on the home and the property.

A power line was taken down in the process as well, so crews in the area are being mindful of the danger that poses.

Residents tell News 3 this is the sixth or seventh home to be damaged in the last 10 years or so from trees toppling over during storms.