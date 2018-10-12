5 dead as a result of Michael’s effects in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Five people died as a result of Michael when it passed throught the state as a tropical storm, causing devastating flash flooding and wind damage.

As Michael moves into the Atlantic, the days of misery are far from over in the coastal cities left devastated beyond recognition. There’s no water, no power and emergency officials have no access to many towns from the Florida Panhandle to Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Maintenance confirmed that five people have died as a result of Michael’s effects.

Damage across the area ranged from limbs and branches down to entire trees, causing widespread damage and more than 200,000 power outages across the region.

Flooding in the Carolinas and Virginia

The rapid-moving rainfall from Michael triggered flash floods in parts of Virginia and the Carolinas, including areas threatened by swollen rivers during Hurricane Florence.

Hundreds of residents were rescued on Thursday from cars, apartments and homes flooded by rushing water.

In Virginia, the Roanoke River jumped its banks and flooded several nearby homes and businesses. Cory Patirlo, who lives near the river, said the impact of Michael was unexpected. It was the first time he had nearly 2 feet of water in his home.

“It wasn’t going to get this high, realistically. It never has,” he he told CNN affiliate WDBJ.

“I’m gonna be sleeping in my van, with my dogs.”

The water receded within hours in some areas and residents are beginning to cleanup on Friday. Others are expected to remain in shelters through the weekend as the rivers levels go down.

The impact of climate change on storms

Michael’s strength may reflect the effect of climate change on storms. The planet has warmed significantly over the past several decades, causing changes in the environment.

Human-caused greenhouse gases in the atmosphere create an energy imbalance, with more than 90% of remaining heat trapped by the gases going into the oceans, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

While we might not get more storms in a warmer climate, most studies show storms will get stronger and produce more rain. Storm surge is worse now than it was 100 years ago, thanks to the rise in sea levels.

And unless we change the rate of greenhouse gas emissions, we should expect hurricanes to intensify more rapidly in the coming decades, the scientific research group Climate Central said.

