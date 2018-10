HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – 120 schools across Hampton Roads and North Carolina are without power, according to Dominion Energy.

The information was confirmed through Bonita Harris, the company’s public relations official.

Harris said that these outages are especially in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Hampton. She added that teams are focused on getting power returned safely and to expect multi-day restoration efforts.

Dominion Energy has not released specific restoration times yet.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.