Three suspects plead guilty in Suffolk homicide

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three suspects in Suffolk court Monday pleaded guilty to charges that stemmed from a 2017 homicide in the city.

Justin Fransee, Joshua Williams and Anthony Hale were the three who pleaded guilty to charges they faced for the death of 26-year-old Brandon Hudgins.

According to court documents, Fransee and will serve five years in prison and have ten years of probation, Williams will serve 6 years in prison and 15 years of probation and Hale will serve 5 years in prison and will serve 15 years of probation after.

Police arrested 19-year-old Joshua Williams and 20-year-old Justin Fransee on June 28, just a few days shy of the exact date the shooting happened a year ago.

The shooting happened near Gloucester and Culloden Streets on June 30, 2017 around 11:30 p.m. Shortly after midnight, officers found Hudgins, who was pronounced dead at the scene.