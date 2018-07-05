Third suspect arrested in connection with 2017 Suffolk homicide

SUFFOLK, Va. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a year-old Suffolk homicide.

On Tuesday, Suffolk Police arrested 22-year-old Anthony Rayshawn Hale in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Brandon Hudgins.

Hale has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Robbery, two counts of Use or Display of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Brandishing a Firearm, Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Possession of Burglary Tools and Wearing a Mask in Public.

Police arrested 19-year-old Joshua Williams and 20-year-old Justin Fransee on June 28, just a few days shy of the exact date the shooting happened a year ago.

Both Williams and Fransee have been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Use or Display of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Williams also has a charge for Attempt to Commit a Non-Capital Offense.

The shooting happened near Gloucester and Culloden Streets on June 30, 2017 around 11:30 p.m. Hale was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after midnight, officers found Hudgins, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on August 2. Fransee is scheduled to be arraigned on August 10.