Former reality TV star will serve 16 years after fatal Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former reality TV star who was involved in a November 2017 fatal crash was sentenced Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Melissa Hancock was sentenced to 20 years behind bars with five years suspended for involuntary manslaughter and one year for driving under the influence. In total she will spend 16 years in prison.

Hancock, who was in Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter, driving the wrong way and failure to obey highway sign. Due to a clerical error, she did not enter a guilty plea to the DUI charge against her.

Virginia State Police said Hancock was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on I-264 in the eastbound lanes when she hit a 2009 Mazda driven by 29-year-old Daniel Dill.

Dill was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died from his injuries the following day.