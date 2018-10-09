× Newport News man charged with Virginia Beach homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Early Tuesday morning, Newport News fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital area regional fugitive task force picked up a suspect tied to a 19th Street homicide in July.

31-year-old Javon Stephenson of Virginia Beach was located in the driver seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on July 26. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Early Tuesday morning 34-year-old Damontaze Montrell Tillery was charged with 2nd degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

There is no information on when he will appear in court at this time.