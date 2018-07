NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a death in the 600 block of 19th Street Thursday night.

Around 9:41 p.m., police responded to the area for a call of a vehicle fire.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

