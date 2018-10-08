Second shooting within minutes of another injures teen in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A second shooting has been reported in Norfolk Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 8:55 a.m., in the 800 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

This shooting happened just minutes apart from a shooting in the 7400 block of Fenner St., which happened around 9 a.m., and sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old was injured in the shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd., but police said the victim is expected to be okay.

Police have not said these two incidents are connected.

