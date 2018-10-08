Man seriously injured in one of two Norfolk shootings Monday morning

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Fenner St. around 9 a.m.

A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further details on his injuries have been provided.

Another shooting happened minutes apart from this incident. A 17-year-old was shot in the foot in the 800 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. at 8:55 a.m.

The two incidents have not been connected.

Download the News 3 app for details on this story.