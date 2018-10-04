Trial begins for Virginia Beach man charged with assaulting teen at soccer tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – The father of a Virginia Beach soccer player will face a judge today following an alleged attack on another player. Jordan Grinnell, 38, was arrested in June during a soccer game at the North American Sand Soccer Championship.

The parents of 14-year-old Timothy Vickerie say their son was attacked by Grinnell after the two players went for the ball during a play.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Navy Recruiting Command said Grinnell is active duty Navy. He is a Chief Petty Officer assigned to Navy Recruiting District Richmond, the spokesperson said.

News 3 will be in court for Grinnell’s trial. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

