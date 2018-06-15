Police arrested man accused of assaulting child at Oceanfront sand soccer tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -Police say a soccer player was assaulted while playing at the North American Sand Soccer Championship last weekend.
Parents told News 3 the child was attacked by another parent who’s child was playing on the opposing team.
They said the victim was taken to the hospital and received four stitches and a concussion.
38-year-old Jordan Grinnell was arrested and has been charged with simple assault.
He’s out on bond and is expected to be arraigned June 20.
NASSC released a statement below in response to the incident.
“For 25 years, the North American Sand Soccer Championships has promoted a safe, fun and family friendly weekend of competition, attracting more than 200,000 participants over that time. We take very seriously any acts of violence and condemn any bystander from entering the field of play. Our hearts go out to the victim in this unfortunate incident, and we want to assure everyone that we will redouble our efforts to make the 2019 tournament and all future ones even more safe and secure for our athletes, coaches, officials, parents and other visitors who attend this world class event.”