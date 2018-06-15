Police arrested man accused of assaulting child at Oceanfront sand soccer tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -Police say a soccer player was assaulted while playing at the North American Sand Soccer Championship last weekend.

Parents told News 3 the child was attacked by another parent who’s child was playing on the opposing team.

They said the victim was taken to the hospital and received four stitches and a concussion.

38-year-old Jordan Grinnell was arrested and has been charged with simple assault.

He’s out on bond and is expected to be arraigned June 20.

NASSC released a statement below in response to the incident.