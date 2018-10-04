9-time felon pleads guilty to possessing a firearm

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man pleaded guilty today to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Earlon Delton Mitchell, 29, was arrested by Norfolk Police March 29 for trespassing and having outstanding arrest warrants. Mitchell, who is a self-admitted general of the Nine Trey Blood Set, resisted and attempted to flee.

After a two-minute struggle, the officers detained Mitchell and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun tucked into his pant leg. Mitchell was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2007 conviction for which he was sentenced to 11 years in prison on nine gang-related felony charges, including malicious wounding by mob, using and discharging a firearm while committing a felony, gang participation and robbery.

Mitchell faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on January 10. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.