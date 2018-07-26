Previously convicted felon indicted on firearms crime

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment yesterday, charging one Norfolk man with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Earlon Mitchell, 29, is a convicted felon who illegally possessed a Kel-Tec 9mm Luger caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to allegations in the indictment.

Mitchell was approached by Norfolk Police on March 29 on outstanding arrest warrants, but tried to flee the scene. After a struggle, officers arrested him and found the gun in his pant leg.

He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, if convicted.