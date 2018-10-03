New Hampton Collision Reporting Center provides safer options for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Getting into a car crash - even if no one is hurt - can still be dangerous. That danger becomes elevated when drivers pull over to assess the damage and traffic is whizzing by.

To help make the roads a little safer, the Hampton Police Division has opened a Collision Reporting Center.

Drivers will be able to record all of their information, document the damaged vehicle, file claims with the insurance company and more.

You will still need to stay on scene if you have been involved in a crash. If you leave it is considered a hit-and-run.

Police officers will also still respond, but their time on scene will be minimized. Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said normally officers spend more than an hour at each incident, but now they will spend only about 15 minutes.

With less time assessing vehicle damage and sharing information, people are not as likely to be hit. It will also keep traffic moving for other drivers that slow down to see what's happening.

"It's about making sure we're making the most out of the valuable - and limited - time that the officers have out on the street," said Chief Sult.

People have 48 hours to report property damage. The center is also able to tow vehicles that may be too damaged to drive.

Supporting insurers fund the program; therefore, there is no cost to the police or the public for these additional services.

“The Hampton Police Division is excited to partner with Accident Support Services Ltd to provide our community with the Hampton Collision Reporting Center,” said Chief Sult. “Not only will the Center provide a safe and comfortable location for citizens to report traffic collisions and file claims with their insurance companies, but it will also reduce the amount of time that officers are on scene at collisions. This will allow officers additional time to respond to higher priority calls for service and be proactive in the community.”

The Hampton Collision Reporting Center is located in the Pinewood Plaza at 1919 Commerce Drive, Suite 360.

The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday.