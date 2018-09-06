New Collision Reporting Center opens in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division and the City of Hampton are partnering with the Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) and the State of Virginia on the implementation of the Collision Reporting Center in Hampton, Virginia.

The Hampton Collision Reporting Center will provide enhanced value to the public in the reporting of motor vehicle collisions by using a one-on-one interview process, which simplifies the reporting process. Staff at the center will provide help to complete the police report, apply the “Damage Reported to Police” sticker, photograph the damage to the vehicle and help the customer contact their family or insurance company.

Police and insurers will now have real-time access to collision data and reports through ASSI’s Microsoft award-winning Collision Reporting & Occurrence Management System (CROMS). All collision data captured is used for analysis and focused policing initiatives.

Citizens will have the convenience of a safe, convenient location where they can go to complete their report, and police will continue to investigate collisions at the scene that involve injuries, suspected criminal activities or damage to private property.

“The Hampton Police Division is excited to partner with Accident Support Services Ltd. to provide our community with the Hampton Collision Reporting Center,” says Chief Terry Sult. “Not only will the Center provide a safe and comfortable location for citizens to report traffic collisions and file claims with their insurance companies, but it will also reduce the amount of time that officers are on scene at collisions. This will allow officers additional time to respond to higher-priority calls for service and be proactive in the community.”

The Hampton Collision Reporting Center is located in the Pinewood Plaza at 1919 Commerce Drive. The hours of operation are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.