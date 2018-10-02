Virginia Beach woman calls police saying her boyfriend was shot, after being robbed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of S. Palm Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

According to the call to 911 the man was shot after being robbed. The caller told dispatchers it was her boyfriend who was hit.

Police went to the location and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The officers told dispatch the man who shot in the knees.

The victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to recover. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing and was described as heavy set. He fled the scene on foot.

A News 3 crew spoke to neighbors on scene who said there was another shooting at that end of the street in January and they have noticed cars coming and going from that house all hours of the day and night.

One neighbor said she heard two or three pops this morning but did not recognize it to be gunshots. She said her son leaves for school early in the morning and walks that way so she is concerned for his safety now.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).