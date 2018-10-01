Virginia Beach Police investigating two shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened in the city Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call of a firearms violation at 7:46 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hope Avenue to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second call came in at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived at the 100 block of Shoreview Court to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took her to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information for either shooting at this time.

Members of VBPD’s Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate both incidents. Both scenes are still active.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

