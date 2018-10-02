Farm Fresh returning to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Farm Fresh will be opening its doors back up in Portsmouth.

The move to open the store on 4000 Victory Blvd. was announced by Farm Fresh’s parent company SupreValu Inc.

The company said local businessman Chris Lee has purchased the store. Lee also bought two other defunct Farm Fresh stores in Virginia Beach and Newport News earlier in 2018.

The store will most likely keep its Farm Fresh name and brand. That is Lee’s plan for the other two Farm Fresh stores in Hampton Roads he bought.

“Having lived here my entire life and currently operating stores in the Hampton Roads area, I’m pleased to have this great opportunity to continue the Farm Fresh brand,” said Lee when he bought other two stores back in May. “As with our other stores, we’ll have a strong focus on the fresh departments and offer the products and solutions today’s shoppers require from their local grocer.”

SupreValu Inc. announced in March that it would sell off 21 of its 38 stores as part of three separate agreements. The stores were sold for approximately $43 million in cash to Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division and Food Lion.

Chris Lee currently operates two other independent grocery stores — Grand Mart in Virginia Beach and J&J International Market in Woodbridge, VA.